Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,862. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,456 shares of company stock valued at $67,309,037. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

