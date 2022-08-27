Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 29,236 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. 5,078,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,574. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.