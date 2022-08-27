Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $16.80 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $13.93 on Friday, hitting $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

