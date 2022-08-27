Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $17.96 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,620 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 4,304,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.