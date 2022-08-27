Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 283,948 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,948 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,820,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.99. 13,541,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,936,082. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

