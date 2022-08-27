Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,465. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

