Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,490,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DE traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.38. 1,452,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.12.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

