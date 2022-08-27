Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 698.4% in August

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 698.4% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

BACHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 232,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

