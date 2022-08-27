Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

BNS opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

