Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$71.21 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.68. The firm has a market cap of C$89.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

