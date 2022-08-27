BankSocial (BSL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One BankSocial coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. BankSocial has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BankSocial alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

BankSocial Profile

BSL is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BankSocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BankSocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.