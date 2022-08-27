Bapcor Limited (BAP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on September 15th

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.

Insider Transactions at Bapcor

In related news, insider Margaret Haseltine bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$36,450.00 ($25,489.51).

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

