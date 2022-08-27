Barclays Trims Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Target Price to GBX 191

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 191 ($2.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.77) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTC SBIGY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

