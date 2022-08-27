Barend Reijn Sells 30,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

About SunOpta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 361,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

