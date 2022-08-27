Barend Reijn Sells 30,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SunOpta Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
