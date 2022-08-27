BASIC Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $47,846.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00128408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00087102 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

