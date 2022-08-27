Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the July 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.64. 26,481,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

