BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in August

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 47,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,804. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.