Beacon Market Cap Tops $90,408.34 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $90,408.34 and approximately $54.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1,203.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

