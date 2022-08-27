Beacon Market Cap Tops $90,408.34 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $90,408.34 and approximately $54.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003586 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00154224 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009518 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1,203.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
