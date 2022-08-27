Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 5,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 86,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 7.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$100.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.89.
About Bear Creek Mining
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.