Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Thursday. The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 5,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 86,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$100.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.89.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

