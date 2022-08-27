BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0000

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $102,532.40 and $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00072360 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

