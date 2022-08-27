bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
bebe stores Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BEBE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.
bebe stores Company Profile
