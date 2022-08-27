bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

bebe stores Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BEBE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

