Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 372,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,181,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 79,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.15.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

