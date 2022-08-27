Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $253.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

