BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

BEO Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

