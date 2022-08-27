Berenberg Bank Boosts Videndum (LON:VID) Price Target to GBX 1,735

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,590 ($19.21) to GBX 1,735 ($20.96) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

VID opened at GBX 1,394 ($16.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.45. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,545.52 ($18.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Videndum’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

