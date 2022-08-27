Berenberg Bank Reiterates £138 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £106.85 ($129.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.79 billion and a PE ratio of -45.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,810.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,968.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

