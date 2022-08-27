Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW) Short Interest Up 101.2% in August

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Berkshire Grey Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRYW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.
