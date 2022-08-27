B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 487,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

