Binemon (BIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $858,342.00

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $858,342.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
