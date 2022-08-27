Binemon (BIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $858,342.00

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $858,342.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.