Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 331.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $338.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

