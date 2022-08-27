Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Up 2.9 %

BIOC stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.