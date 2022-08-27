Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.88 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.