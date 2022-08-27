Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 69,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bioventus by 267.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

