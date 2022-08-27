Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 516,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bit Origin Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of BTOG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 1,170,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
About Bit Origin
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Origin (BTOG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.