Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 516,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bit Origin Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of BTOG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 1,170,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd.

