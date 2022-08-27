Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $954,117.41 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 196.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

