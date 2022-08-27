Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.65

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 39 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
