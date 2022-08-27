Bitcoin SV Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $94.75 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $52.35 or 0.00260854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00576062 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020576 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003381 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,153,664 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
