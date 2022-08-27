Bitcoin Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $19,974.52 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $382.19 billion and $33.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00572843 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00258194 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020671 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003385 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,133,725 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
