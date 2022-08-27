BitcoinZ Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,248.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $3,248.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00076238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,934,889 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

