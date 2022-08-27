BitShares Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.34 million and approximately $792,796.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00100884 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030214 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019525 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00258731 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029454 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
