Bitstar Market Capitalization Tops $169,676.30 (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $169,676.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bitstar

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

