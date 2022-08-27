BlackCoin Hits One Day Volume of $501.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $858,209.26 and $501.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,568,442 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.