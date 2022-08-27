BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 321.9% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 147,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,194. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
