Block Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 172,743 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 120,655 put options.

Block Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $276.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Block

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.34.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,618. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

