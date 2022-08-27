Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,178.33 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $148,178.33 and approximately $10,205.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

