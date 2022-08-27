Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BSGA remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSGA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

