Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines comprises about 2.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. 718,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,172. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

