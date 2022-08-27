Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $199.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

