Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $161.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.53.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

