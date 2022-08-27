Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

